Dimitri Lascaris

Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Dimitri Lascaris, federal leadership candidate, coming to Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna

The race to fill Elizabeth May’s Green Party leadership is touching down the valley.

Candidate Dimitri Lascaris is coming to the Okanagan Sunday, Aug. 16 for the following stops:

  • Kamloops – Riverside Park noon
  • Salmon Arm – Wharf Park 2:30 p.m.
  • Vernon – Kin Beach picnic shelter 4:30 p.m.
  • Kelowna – Waterfront Park 7:30 p.m.

Workers rights, economic inequality, racial and social justice and transitioning to a sustainable economy are the top of Lascaris’ discussion topics.

The stops are all outside events encouraging COVID-19 social distancing and mask wearing.

The former Ontario lawyer turned media correspondent served as justice critic for the Green Party in 2016 and in 2018 after relocating to Montreal he continued that role for the Parti Vert due Quebec.

“When Elizabeth May stepped down in late 2019, I made a decision to run for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada,” Lascaris said. “Our party is defined by six core values: ecological wisdom, non-violence, social justice, sustainability, participatory democracy, and respect for diversity. These core values are also my core values. They now define who I am.”

READ MORE: Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

READ MORE: North Okanagan district supports green initiatives

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

canadian politicsGreen Party

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets
Next story
Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

Just Posted

Fatality after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle

Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened west of Revelstoke after fatal incident

The highway was closed before 6 a.m. Aug. 13

City purchases new snowblower for $44,000 under budget

Revelstoke replacing 2009 loader attachment with a new one

Revelstoke prepares for first public hearing since pandemic

Controversial Hay Rd. development public hearing scheduled for Sept. 17

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

Surrey man found guilty in West Kelowna killing of common-law spouse

Tejwant Danjou was convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report

Shuswap Watershed Council releases 2019 water quality report

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Dimitri Lascaris, federal leadership candidate, coming to Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna

Most Read