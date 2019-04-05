Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country

Crime Stoppers is reporting a laser pointer incident that happened last week

Crime Stoppers is reporting an incident where two vehicles and an airplane were blinded by a green laser.

“Between 10:50 and 11:05 p.m. on March 27, 2019, Lake Country RCMP received two reports of vehicles being blinded by a strong green laser light coming from the area known as Sunburn Hill,” Crime Stoppers of the Central Okanagan post on its Facebook page.

READ MORE: Lake Country car thefts ‘crime of opportunity’

READ MORE: Number of vehicles stolen in Lake Country doubles since past year

“The first report came from air dispatch with a complaint from an airplane flying over Ellison Lake and Wood Lake that was hit with a powerful green laser. The second call was from a motorist blinded while driving southbound on Highway 97.”

Aiming a laser at an airplane is a federal offence. Offenders could be fined up to $100,000 and up to five years in prison.

READ MORE: Thiel: Laser therapy fights foot ailment


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers
Next story
B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Community Connections’ program is one of 10 to receive funding in the province

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

Rain in Revelstoke to begin this afternoon

Highway conditions as of 7:08 a.m.: Highway 1 west-No warnings, conditions of… Continue reading

Revelstoke heart recipient gets life and finds love

Before getting a new heart, Tyler Smith mostly slept. Now he’s energetic and happily married.

Upgrades coming to Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden

Federal and provincial government contributing total of $120 million to project

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

North Okanagan hot spots cleaned of needles and garbage

Folks on Spokes program starts Sharps Hotline and daily cleanup

Suspected Okangan drug house raided by officers

Sixteen people, drugs, paraphernalia found inside North Okanagan home

Glacier Media buys Castanet for $22M

Community news chain already owns newspapers in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country

Crime Stoppers is reporting a laser pointer incident that happened last week

Paddlers to race at indoor regatta

Event will be held at Penticton Community Centre on Saturday morning

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

Most Read