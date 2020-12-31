Green Party seeks candidates for Kootenay Columbia

Abra Brynne was the Green candidate for Kootenay Columbia in the 2019 federal election. She is not running in the next election and the party is looking for potential candidates. Bulletin file

While a federal election has yet to be called, many are betting the minority Liberal government will fall at some time in 2021.

The Green Party of Canada is not waiting, and has put out the call for a candidate to come forward in the Kootenay-Columbia riding.

“It is very clear that the Trudeau-led Liberals would like to move from minority to majority government status,” according to Andy Shadrack, Electoral District Association director for the Green Party. “All signs are pointing to the Liberals seeking to lose a non-confidence motion over the coming winter months, thus triggering a late winter or early spring election. The Kootenay-Columbia Greens are working to be well-prepared with a strong candidate chosen and on the campaign trail before an election is called.”

Abra Brynne was the candidate in the 2019 federal election for this riding.

“In my fall 2019 federal election campaign, we were able to significantly increase the Green vote and we have been working hard since then to strengthen our party in the Kootenay-Columbia riding. With Annamie Paul as our dynamic and popular new federal party leader, I think we are set for a breakthrough in 2021. I won’t be seeking the nomination this time around, but I am working very hard as part of the EDA executive to maximize our chances for success in 2021.”

Bill Green of Kimberley ran twice as the Green candidate for Kootenay Columbia and is now co-chair of the electoral district association.

“If you have strong Green values and a political orientation, please think carefully about the opportunity to become the Green Party candidate in the upcoming election,” Green said. “The candidate nomination process starts now. We can provide some offsetting of lost income for our candidate in the federal election during the campaign period in the hope that financial considerations don’t stand in the way of prospective candidates. Please contact Bill (wggreen6@gmail.com) if you are interested. Time is of the essence, as we expect to formally close the window for nomination contestants to step forward in mid-January. There will be opportunities to meet Green Party members who will then vote to choose our candidate at an online meeting in late February. We will share our candidate selection criteria with interested individuals to help them make their final decisions. The federal party organization also has a strong candidate vetting process.”

The Green Party is also looking for volunteers for the upcoming campaign. Contact Green at the above address for more information.



