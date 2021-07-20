Greenbelt upgrade project downsized due to “outlandish” price

A project to upgrade the Greenbelt has been downsized after the only bid came in for an “outlandish amount”.

Prices were one-third higher than expected, said Darren Komonosky, operations manager for the city, with the bid for the entire project coming in at $791,000. High material costs are one factor in the inflated price, he added.

The city has received a $456,000 grant from the Tourism Dependent Communities Fund for the project, which they applied for in November 2020. At the time the estimated cost for the project was $500,000.

Rather than sidelining the trail upgrades, council has voted to get as much done as possible with the grant money that they have.

Coun. Rob Elliott voted against the motion, saying he would rather see the project delayed to the following season when prices might be lower.

However, Komonosky cautioned against that, on the chance the prices could increase again.

With the budget they have, the trail behind Centennial Park all the way to Jordan Drive, underneath the Trans Canada Bridge can be upgraded.

