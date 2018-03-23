Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

Protesters hold a banner as a transport truck attempting to deliver heavy equipment to Kinder Morgan sits idle as others block a gate at the company’s property in Burnaby on Monday, March 19. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Two federal politicians say they will join demonstrations in Burnaby opposing construction of the federally approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May, the MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, and New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart plan to enter a court-imposed protest-free zone around certain Kinder Morgan properties in Metro Vancouver.

The two could face arrest for violating the injunction issued by the B.C. Supreme Court last week.

It’s part of several demonstrations taking place around the province.

Stewart, whose constituency encompasses the Burnaby Mountain protest, says he has no choice but to stand with the demonstrators.

A news release from protest organizers says nearly 100 people have already been taken into custody for violating the court order.

The injunction prohibits activists from getting within five metres of Kinder Morgan’s two terminal sites on Burnaby Mountain, where work related to the company’s pipeline expansion is underway.

