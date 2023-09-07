Grieving mom still seeking answers 2 years after son’s unsolved Penticton murder

Taig Savage’s body was found at the Penticton Secondary track on Sept. 5, 2021

Taig Savage’s body was found on the track of Penticton Secondary School on Sept. 5, 2021. His murder remains unsolved. (Submitted)

September 5 marked the two-year anniversary of the unsolved murder of Penticton resident Taig Savage and his grieving mother remains desperate for answers.

When contacted by the Western News, Penticton RCMP said there is no information to share and no updates to the case which remains an open investigation, according to acting Penticton Supt. Bob Vatamaniuck.

In the meantime, Taig’s mom is begging for people to come forward.

She took to social media on the anniversary to ask for help from the community.

“The pain of not knowing, not understanding. If you know something, say something. My family needs closure,” said Tracey Savage.

“If you know, heard anything bring it forward. I don’t care if it’s big or small, fact or rumour. Taig Savage, my son, needs and deserves justice,” Tracey said on the one-year anniversary.

It was just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, when a person out for a walk discovered an injured and unresponsive man lying on the track at Penticton Secondary.

Penticton RCMP were called to help paramedics at the sports field and the incident quickly turned into a murder investigation with police tape going up two days before school started for the year.

Police took more than a week to release the victim’s identity to be that of Taig Savage. Police have never said how Savage was killed.

Savage was seen in the area of the 100-block of Eckhardt Avenue on foot wearing a hooded sweatshirt and grey pants in the early morning hours of Sept. 5. He allegedly left his dad’s Penticton home without his dog, which is out of character.

Savage had been working in construction in Penticton at the time of his death.

If you have any other information, please call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or sostips.ca.

READ MORE: 22-year-old murde victim in Penticton remembered as kind, generous and loyal

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsmurderPenticton