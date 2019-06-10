Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

A grizzly bear has caught its paw in a small trap and is roaming around with the trap still attached.

Conservation officer Terry Myroniuk said reports came in after a local resident spotted the grizzly roaming about 10 kilometres west of Big White Resort.

READ MORE: B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

“We’re hoping to locate, capture and remove the trap from the grizzly’s paw,” Myroniuk said. “Ironically enough, we’ve set some live traps to capture the bear.”

READ MORE: Conservation officers remind people to leave fawns alone

The trap was not intended for a bear but for smaller mammals, Myroniuk said.

“The hope is the bear will be able to pull it off,” he said. “It may cause discomfort.”

Myroniuk said if the public should see this bear, or any other wildlife walking around with a trap to report it immediately by calling 1-877-952-7277.

Kelowna’s conservation officers said the investigation for the grizzly is ongoing.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity
Next story
VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Just Posted

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 last night

Revelstoke RCMP responded to a semi truck fire at around 1:15 a.m.… Continue reading

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Revelstoke Secondary School track and field team brings home eight provincial medals

The meet took place in Kelowna May 30-June 1

Revelstoke students show team spirit at track and field events

The elementary schools competed together last week

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Witnesses said they heard a crash and debris in the water

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Awards honour North Okanagan’s top athletes

26th annual Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Thursday

Most Read