Groundwater users reminded to apply for water license

The requirement came into effect in 2016 with the Water Sustainability Act

Living Lakes Canada is reminding landowners and business owners that they are legally required to apply for a water license if they use groundwater for non-domestic purposes.

This change came into effect in 2016 with the new Water Sustainability Act and with a 2022 deadline to comply.

Four years later, only 15 per cent of B.C. users have complied, according to a recent article published by the Partnership for Water Sustainability.

Licensing is needed to protect many of the regions in B.C. that have reached a point where water supply is reaching critically low levels and prevent the same water stress from happening elsewhere in the province, the article said.

Domestic groundwater users are exempt from licensing but are encouraged to register their well so it can be added to the provincial database.

“Groundwater helps maintain water levels and water quality in wetlands, streams, rivers and lakes,” said Living Lakes Canada executive director Kat Hartwig. “It’s important to manage this freshwater resource for the health of communities and ecosystems, especially in a changing climate.”

Living Lakes Canada is managing the Columbia Basin Groundwater Monitoring Program, which is working with citizens, local governments and other stakeholders throughout the basin to collect groundwater data that otherwise would not be collected.

This information can then be used by citizens to learn about groundwater and in water management decisions, climate adaptation planning, and conservation planning to ensure sustainable water supplies for human use and to maintain healthy ecosystems.

The program is looking to expand the number of wells it is monitoring and invites interested well owners (domestic and non-domestic) to contact Program Manager Carol Luttmer at groundwater@livinglakescanada.ca. Suitable wells for monitoring are typically not actively used to withdraw water.

To better understand the new requirements for groundwater users, to apply for a licence or to register your well, visit the BC Government website at gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/water-licensing-rights/water-licences-approvals/new-requirements-for-groundwater-users.

