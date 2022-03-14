Group of Salmon Arm residents gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

Prompted by Sylvia Lindgren, a group meets at Marine Peace Park to contemplate and support Ukraine

A group of Salmon Arm residents joins Sylvia Lindren, who is a city councillor, in a walk down the wharf at Marine Peace Park on Saturday, March 12 in solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo contributed)

Several Salmon Arm residents took time to gather and think about Ukraine Saturday.

The residents responded to a Facebook request from Sylvia Lindgren to join her March 12 for a walk down the wharf at Marine Peace Park in solidarity with Ukraine.

Lindgren, a city councillor, said she would be wearing blue and yellow to reflect on what freedom means to her during this time of war in Ukraine.

In response, Rev. Juanita Austin attended along with others. Austin submitted photos and information to the Observer.

“We didn’t sing, or pray out loud, we didn’t have posters, but there were ribbons and flags that Sylvia had made, and gentle conversation and a yearning for the madness of war and division to cease,” Austin wrote.

“Did we change the world on Saturday morning? Well, we took a small action. I recently signed an Amnesty International petition to the Russian political leadership. It was not a big act, but I won’t let my silence be taken as consent for war. Others have donated to trustworthy international agencies that can provide essentials to those fleeing persecution. Some brave souls have travelled to Ukraine to offer support.”

Austin noted it is not only the citizens of Ukraine who are suffering and asked people not to forget others who are oppressed throughout the world.

She said when she is feeling helpless in the face of overwhelming suffering, she remember words she read on a poster at the Vancouver School of Theology.

“You say the little efforts that I make will do no good,

they will never prevail to tip the hovering scale

where justice hangs in the balance.

I don’t think I ever thought they would.

But I am prejudiced beyond debate

in favour of my right to choose

which side shall feel

the stubborn ounces of my weight.”

Austin suggested people find what brings life, justice and compassion. “Offer it your stubborn ounces of weight.”

