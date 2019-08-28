Growls and Hugs for Aug. 28

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug. Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Farmers’ Markets:

Every time going to the markets is like going on an adventure. You just never know what’s going to be at the next stall. Will it be tomatoes? Bacon? Slippers? Egg cups? Or perhaps even new friends.

Fruit flies:

Some people in town say this year hasn’t been bad. But I beg to differ. My house is ripe. Oh, gawd.

Feet:

Thank you for not giving up on me yet. I know I’m rough on you. Making you wet, blistered, and even bloody. But think of the sights we’ve seen. The sunsets and the laughter. So please. Keep going.—for at least another 70 years.

Bike:

Sometimes when friends visit, you pretend you’re a better biker than you really are. You try to talk the talk and bike the bike. Dear Bike, I hope you know what you’re doing because I don’t. Pray for me.

Dog:

You give humans conversation when otherwise it might be lacking. People seem to always know the dog’s name before the human. Thanks for that.

Expired:

I just ate soft cheese that expired in June. My body feels a little tingle. Let’s hope that’s just excitement and not a bout of food poisoning. Come on, iron stomach.