(File photo)

Guidelines regulate Summerland cannabis stores

The municipality’s policy, 300.6 establishes the 50-metre buffer zone around schools and parks

Summerland has a policy statement and regulations governing the location of cannabis stores in the community, although those regulations have been questioned.

At the municipal council meeting on Feb. 10, Dave Stathers, a Summerland trustee on the Okanagan Skaha School Board, said the buffer zone in Summerland’s regulations is inadequate.

Stathers and others on the school board have said council should revisit the existing 50-metre buffer around schools, community and youth centres, libraries, parks and playgrounds.

The municipality’s policy, 300.6 establishes the 50-metre buffer zone.

In addition, the municipality sends the application referral to all internal departments, the school district and the Summerland RCMP detachment, allowing 15 days for a response.

READ ALSO: Summerland council approves cannabis retail location

READ ALSO: Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

A public consultation process is also included in the application process, with a notification sign, newspaper advertisement and a mailout to adjacent residents to gain feedback.

Cannabis retail stores are permitted in the downtown and in the Summerfair Shopping Centre.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said an application to put a cannabis retail store in another part of the community would involve a rezoning application.

There is no limit on the number of license applications in the community, nor is there a limit on how close one store may be from another.

Other communities in the region have stricter criteria.

For example, cannabis shops in Penticton must be at least 300 metres from a school.

In addition, stores in the downtown area must be no closer than 300 metres from each other. Outside of the downtown area, a cannabis store must be at least 750 metres from another cannabis retail store.

In Vernon, a maximum of six cannabis retail stores are allowed in the downtown business improvement area.

While some in the community have raised concerns about the existing regulations in Summerland, Haddad said there are no plans at present to revisit and rework the policy.

“At this stage, there’s no direction from council to look at any changes to the policy,” he said.

He added that those with concerns about the policy should send their views to council in written form or by email.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants feedback on proposed budget

It calls for a 6% property tax increase

Sun continuing for Revelstoke

High two degrees

WEB POLL: Would you like to see a new highway built between B.C. and Central Alberta?

Building another highway through the mountains would shave 95 km from Kamloops to Red Deer

LETTER: Ex councillor weighs in on deferral of raises for Revelstoke mayor and council

After Steven Cross resigned in protest, proposed raises were removed from the budget

DJs and bands playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend there’s another amazing line… Continue reading

Okanagan divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

The athletes have been training four days a week

B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Chamber says Budget 2020 lacks a clearly defined competitiveness strategy

Shuswap woman creates stress-reducing cuffs for Alzheimer’s patients

Personal connection to disease adds meaning to endeavour

Penticton MLA urges government to address fatal stretch of Hwy 97

“People are being injured and lives are being lost on this stretch of highway.” - MLA Dan Ashton

Alleged Okanagan animal abusers still awaiting trial date

Trial date expected to be set within the next three weeks

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Median cost of newly-built home in Kelowna metropolitan area stands at $950,000: Report

According to report, the price is almost on-par with newly-built homes in Toronto

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

Most Read