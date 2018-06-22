Victoria man Brent Connors was found in possession of drugs, fire arms and over $12,000 in cash. (File contributed)

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

A Victoria man is facing nine recommended charges from the Victoria Police after officers took him into custody during an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

The VicPD Strike Force and Crime Reduction Unit officers went to the 700-block of Johnson Street after hearing of man operating a “dial-a-dope” operation.

After several days of investigation, officers believed the man was making hand-to-hand drug transactions.

When officers used a search warrant on March 21, they took one man into custody and found drugs including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. They also found over $12,000 in cash, body armour, a shotgun and ammunition.

Brent Connors, is facing nine charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without license and/or registration, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of firearm contrary to order, and possession of body armour without a permit.

Police emphasize that Connors is considered innocent until proven guilty.


nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

Victoria man Brent Connors was found in possession of drugs, fire arms and over $12,000 in cash. (File contributed)

Victoria man Brent Connors was found in possession of drugs, fire arms and over $12,000 in cash. (File contributed)

Previous story
‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver
Next story
B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

Just Posted

Revelstoke Museum explores the history of the Sinixt First Nation

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives hosted a special presentation Thursday surrounding the… Continue reading

CSRD recycling depots now accepting ‘Flexible Plastic Packaging’

CSRD recycling depots are now accepting items such as stand-up pouches, crinkly… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust invests in preserving in history

The Columbia Basin Trust recently committed over $2 million to 42 heritage… Continue reading

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Revelstoke bylaw officers to enforce parking time limits

Parking tickets will be issued by the City of Revelstoke’s Bylaw Enforcement… Continue reading

What’s happening

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Expanded opportunities at recycling depots

New items not included in curbside pick-up programs to be accepted

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Updated: Weather office says more thunder and strong winds possible Friday afternoon, evening

Environment Canada says winds could gust at up to 70 kilometres per hour

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Most Read