Gun-wielding man robs 5 Okanagan businesses within a month

Police searching for one suspect thought to be behind a string of robberies

One man is thought to be behind several robberies in the Okanagan over the past month. (RCMP handout)

A single suspect is thought to be behind a string of armed robberies across the South and Central Okanagan over the last month.

The RCMP is investigating five incidents spanning from Osoyoos to Lake Country, all taking place between Oct. 18 and Nov. 4. In each, the perpetrator threatened a business owner with a firearm and demanded money.

“The threats of violence are very concerning in these incidents and luckily there were no injuries to anyone involved,” states Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Following a fulsome review of the evidence collected, investigators believe that the same individual may be involved in the alleged robberies We are appealing to the public for assistance to identify the suspect or suspects involved, to assist us in advancing the investigation.”

Police describe the suspect as a five-foot-eight white man, between 30 and 40 years old. He has dark hair with a receding hairline, a tattoo on his right hand and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm containing red ink.

The RCMP believes the suspect to be involved in the following incidents:

On October 18, 2021, just after 9:10 p.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm at a business in the 9000 block of Main Street. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise.

On October 24, 2021, just before 6:05 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in the 2500 block of Dobbin Road. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise and departed in a small black vehicle.

On October 25, 2021, just before 5:15 a.m., Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in the 6000 block of Main Street. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise.

On October 25, 2021, just after 10:15 p.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in the 11000 block of Highway 97. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On November 4, 2021, just after 6:45 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 5000 block of Clement Crescent in Peachland. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise. West Kelowna RCMP and Police Dog Services searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anybody with information about the robberies or the identity of the suspect(s) is encouraged to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Penticton man dies hours after wellness check; B.C’s police watchdog investigating

READ MORE: RCMP ask for help finding missing man, don’t mention he’s wanted in a Penticton double murder

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Armed robberyKelownaOkanaganPentictonRCMP