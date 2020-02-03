Multiple guns were seized during the search warrant on Jan. 28 (Photo courtesy of Kelowna RCMP)

Guns, swords, drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP search warrant

Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing 10 charges including eight weapons charges

Kelowna resident Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing ten criminal charges by the BC Prosecution Service after RCMP executed a search warrant in the Rutland neighbourhood on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Kelowna RCMP said illicit drugs like suspected crystal meth, firearms and weapons were seized at the property located in the 600-block of Gerstmar Road in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

According to RCMP, the warrant was executed as part of an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking around Rutland.

Charges against Zeleniski include five counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of possession of firearm without licence, two counts of possession of firearm contrary to order, one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of breach of release.

Zeleniski will remain in custody until he appears in court at a later date.

