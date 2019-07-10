Haddad selected as new Summerland CAO

New administrator has worked as director of development services in Penticton

The municipality of Summerland has hired a new chief administrative officer.

On Wednesday, the municipality announced that Anthony Haddad was hired for the role, effective Aug. 20.

Haddad has more than 10 years of senior management experience in local government, post-secondary and private sector roles.

At present, he is the director of development services for the City of Penticton. His portfolio there includes economic development, planning and land use, bylaw services, land management and development infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Mattiussi hired as Summerland’s interim administrator

READ ALSO: Summerland’s CAO resigns

He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Urban & Regional Planning) degree.

“We are excited and looking forward to having Anthony join the Summerland team,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot.

“Council and staff completed a rigorous interview process and are confident Anthony is a good fit for Summerland. His knowledge, diverse experience and leadership skills will help to move Council’s vision and priorities forward.”

Interim CAO Ron Mattiussi said the municipality received around 25 applications for the position and from there came up with a short list of three applicants.

Haddad grew up in Melbourne, Australia and started his planning career there in 1999.

His career then took him to Alberta where he continued in local government with Fort McMurray and the City of Calgary.

In 2009 he became the director of development services with the City of Penticton. He also worked for two years at UBC Okanagan as their director of campus planning and cevelopment.

“This is a great opportunity for me to bring my knowledge, innovation and community building skills to Summerland,” Haddad said. “I am excited to work with mayor and council and district staff to be part of the future success of Summerland.”

