Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

More than 12,000 people were injured and nearly 53,000 homes destroyed

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation’s southwestern peninsula.

READ MORE: Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Haiti

Previous story
People’s Party left out of federal leaders’ debate; 5 parties will participate
Next story
City of Revelstoke assures that community banner program will continue

Just Posted

The Revelstoke. banners. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke assures that community banner program will continue

Around 150 Revelstokians marched from Grizzly Plaza to the courthouse calling for the government to protect old growth forest, on July 1. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
LETTER: Old Growth Revylution responds to forestry industry

Do you know which British Columbia city has the iconic peach shown here? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the fruit harvest?

Casey Brown’s Dark Horse Invitational free ride mountain biking event took place at Revelstoke Mountain Resort last week, Aug. 17-20. A pro line, including this initial 13 foot drop, was constructed specifically for the event. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
12-year-old named Dark Horse at first annual women’s freeride mountain biking event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort