Mission teenager Rachel Pernosky was killed more than five years ago. Her half-brother Mathew Pernosky has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. / File photo

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack

A man who was charged with killing his half-sister in 2013 entered a surprise guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial.

Mathew Pernosky, 33, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission. Two charges of indignity to a body are expected to be stayed at his sentencing hearing, which has been scheduled for June 21.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, but the sentencing hearing will determine Pernosky’s parole eligibility, which can range from 10 to 25 years.

The Crown indicated in court Monday that the decision to enter a guilty plea had been reached over the weekend. Rachel’s family plans to enter victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing, the Crown said.

Rachel was reported missing on March 16, 2013. The mother of a son, now age six, was last seen at her home on Kite Street in Mission.

Police, search and rescue members, and volunteers began looking for her and, three days later, Rachel’s body was found in steep terrain in Chilliwack, near Old Orchard Road.

At the time, police said they believed the attack was not random.

On June 27, 2016, after a three-year investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, along with the Mission RCMP, announced that there was sufficient evidence to support homicide-related charges against Rachel’s estranged half-brother.

At that time, RCMP S/Sgt. Jennifer Pound said Pernosky had been identified as a person of interest early in the investigation.

Previous story
Elizabeth May pleads guilty in pipeline protests
Next story
B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

Just Posted

Elizabeth May pleads guilty in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Revelstoke adaptive bike trail creates accessible riding for all

The ribbon was cut for the new ‘Miller Time’ adaptive bike trail… Continue reading

Catching up with Revelstoke’s MP Wayne Stetski

MP Wayne Stetski set up his pop-up office at the Revelstoke Library… Continue reading

Reel Reviews: A shallower Deadpool

We say, “It is more of the same for Deadpool 2.”

Airbnb hosts earning millions in the Okanagan

The Okanagan was among the list of three Canadian wine markets.

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

B.C. rental housing review begins in June

10-city tour, web forum to examine legislation changes

‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Ryan Straschnitzki is heading to Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment, with Shriners’ help

Okanagan family grants uncle’s last wish

Harry Weatherill, from Kelowna and Vernon, donated $1.45 million to Okanagan Rail Trail

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Salmon Society to host symposium

Two-day event to host scholars, indiginous knowledge keepers

Allie Lake fire remains at 2,700 hectares overnight

Fire information officer: Should be able to contain the fire if there are no severe winds

Most Read