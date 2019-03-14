Happy Pi Day, whether your preference is blueberry, pumpkin or the numerical value 3.14 — today’s your day. (Courtesy of Kaley Nigg)

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Whether you like pie, pizza or you’re just a big fan of Babylonian equation – it’s Pi Day!

Besides a day to eat and celebrate, today is also Einstein’s birthday (he’d be turning 138 years old) and today marks the one year anniversary of death of Stephan Hawkins and Google announced they were able to compute Pi to 31.4 trillion decimal places, setting a new Guinness World Record Thursday morning.

RELATED: Order of Pi delivers ‘punishment’ to Saanich mayor

Pi (π) was first used approximately 4,000 years ago by the ancient Babylonians to calculate the circumference of a circle to its diameter, the symbol was introduced in 1706 by mathematician William Jones and made more popular by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler 30 years later. The number can go on forever but is usually rounded to 3.14.

RELATED: Popular plant-based pizzeria coming to Victoria

The number was first connected to March 14 by former physicist Larry Shaw in 1988 at the Exploratorium Museum in San Fransisco, celebrating with fruit pie and tea. Shaw led parades there yearly until his passing in 2017. In 2009, the House of Representiatives in the U.S. passed a resolution marking March 14 as national Pi Day.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project
Next story
Judge said South Okanagan man’s moves were ‘straight out of sexual predator’s playbook’

Just Posted

National days worth noting if you have a sweet tooth

Desserts make life a little sweeter

Live camera on Revelstoke Railway Museum draws worldwide viewers

Revelstoke is Virtual Railfan’s first Canadian location

Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Check your flight: Kelowna flights may be scuttled with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Judge said South Okanagan man’s moves were ‘straight out of sexual predator’s playbook’

Guilty verdict for Penticton man who exposed genitals to youth

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Bus company applies to drop Shuswap stops

Rider Express Transportation wants to eliminate four locations, add routes

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Most Read