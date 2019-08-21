Harvest Hootenanny promises to be a hoot

The event will be held on Sept. 7 at Take to Heart Mill on Westside Road in Revelstoke

Submitted

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative is excited to announce the Harvest Hootenanny, an eclectic yet elegant farm to table dinner that will be held on Sept. 7 at Take to Heart Mill on Westside Road in Revelstoke, BC. This outdoor event showcases locally-sourced foods uniquely prepared by local chef Josh White and his team, paired with organic biodynamic wines from Summerhill Winery in the Okanagan.

Revelstoke is cultivating a vibrant, resilient food system and the Harvest Hootenanny is a culmination of a productive growing season. All of those involved in this event, from the producers, growers and guests are passionate about fresh and innovative fare, and are proud supporters of food security in our region. This evening is for those with a deep appreciation for community and good food.

“Josh volunteered to cook for this year’s event and we have been delighted with his ideas and the tasters he has shared with us. He is devoted to place-based eating and is sure to dazzle us with his creative take on the season’s bounty. This may be our best farm to table meal yet!” – the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Board

In addition to the Summerhill wines, the drink menu features hand-crafted cocktails by award-winning Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery and beers locally brewed by Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. To help you get to and from the event safely, a complimentary shuttle will be available from the Community Centre.

During the event you’ll have the opportunity to check out the farming projects based at the mill, such as the Community Connections Food Bank Garden, to get a glimpse of the creativity and hard work dedicated to growing food for others. Wear your dancing shoes as we will be entertained by the rhythms of the band Shoestring Necktie. Additionally, there will be a 50/50 Draw and a silent auction showcasing an array of local products and services from Revelstoke’s supportive business community. In addition to being a celebration of local food, this event serves as a fundraiser to support the myriad of community programming that the Local Food Initiative offers throughout the year.

The Harvest Hootenanny provides an opportunity for food lovers to celebrate and indulge in the local flavours of the season while spending time with friends and listening to great live music. Similar events hosted by the Local Food Initiative have sold out, so guests should purchase their tickets quickly. Tickets are available now at www.revelstokelocalfood.com for $100 while quantities last.

 

