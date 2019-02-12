A crashed semi truck spilled a load of hay over both lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near the western end of Three Valley Gap. (Kris Baran/Facebook)

Update: Highway reopens after semi crash near Three Valley Gap

Traffic is moving in the area of the crash through a single alternating lane

Update 11:55 a.m:

Highway 1 has reopened following the earlier semi-truck crash.

Drive BC reports the highway is open to single lane alternating traffic and motorists should expect delays due to congestion.

Original Story:

Bales of hay were strewn across the Trans-Canada Highway after a semi truck crashed and jackknifed across both lanes of the highway near the western end of Three-Valley Gap.

According to RCMP traffic services, officers from Revelstoke were called out to the accident scene at approximately 9 a.m. The single-vehicle accident occurred near the Camp Creek Bridge.

Related:Large boulder closes Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap

Related: Government has no solution for dangerous Three Valley Gap stretch

The highway is closed as the truck is blocking both lanes of traffic. Cpl. Mike Halskov of RCMP traffic services reported the driver of the truck is out of the vehicle and seems uninjured but will still be checked out by emergency medical services as a precaution.

Halskov said travellers should monitor Drive BC for updates on the condition of the highway.

