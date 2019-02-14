Health agency hunts for Canadians who had surgery at Tijuana clinic

The health agency is looking for anyone who underwent weight-loss surgeries at the Grand View Hospital in Tijuana

The Public Health Agency of Canada says at least 30 Canadians who had surgery at a clinic in Tijuana, Mexico are at risk of potentially deadly infection.

But the agency isn’t sure, because of the difficulty in responding to health alerts in other countries.

An investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control last month found Canadians underwent weight-loss surgeries at the Grand View Hospital in Tijuana, just like American patients who became infected with an antibiotic-resistant strain of bacteria. Tijuana is right next to the U.S. border, close to San Diego.

“It may be that we never know the exact number of Canadians involved,” said Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public-health officer. “We’re trying to ensure that all patients … should be having communications from the treating facility to inform them of their potential risk so that they can do medical follow-ups.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

The federal public-health agency issued a notice Wednesday recommending patients who went to the Grand View Hospital, or other Tijuana facilities, starting last August, seek medical help immediately if they’re experiencing signs of infection, including fever, redness, or pus or swelling at the surgical site.

The bacteria involved is called pseudomonas aeruginosa, and it’s a known hazard in medical settings, especially for patients who have had surgery.

The health agency also warns of risk of blood-borne infections including HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C due to poor equipment sterilization at Grand View. Other patients are advised to avoid the hospital until Mexican authorities give the all-clear.

Medical tourism presents a challenge to health authorities because Canadians are under no obligation to report when they’ve had treatments abroad, Njoo said.

“We can’t demand or track any Canadian who decides to go overseas,” said Njoo. “Anyone could be going abroad for tourism and if that includes going for an elective procedure in a medical facility that’s not something that we would necessarily be aware of.”

READ MORE: B.C. looks to create witness security program

A 2017 survey by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery found Canadians were the third-biggest market for plastic surgery outside their home country, behind only Americans and Spaniards.

According to Statistics Canada, overseas health-related spending by Canadians rose from $447 million in 2013 to $690 million in 2017.

Stephen Cook, The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Police incident unfolds in Kamloops
Next story
Heavy police presence reported near Richmond Park in Kelowna

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust gives over $500,000 in PLAYS Capital Improvement Grants

34 projects funded to get kids active

Revelstoke mayor draws attention to councillors’ social media posts

Mayor Gary Sulz reprimanded councillors Cody Younker and Steven Cross for what… Continue reading

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

The Okanagan has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Achy Breaky Heart was a clear winner in the votes on FaceBook

‘Everybody’s drowning right now’: B.C. fruit industry struggling

Increase to miminum wage and adjustments to piece rates could affect seasonal workers

VIDEO: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo jumps like a Kangaroo and sits like a human, but owners hope to help the Iranian-born dog

Heavy police presence reported near Richmond Park in Kelowna

Witnesses says he heard a loud bang

Rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

No estimated time for reopening of highway, but detour is in place

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

Esa Carriere was killed following an altercation. Four people have been charged with manslaughter.

From boat motor to horse saddle, search recovers thousands in stolen property

More than 100 suspected stolen items uncovered at Okanagan storage facility

RCMP searching for owner of vintage collection

The collection includes hockey cards, watches, coins and more

Abandoned utility trailer burns under Trans-Canada Highway

Burning trailer spotted below underpass in Shuswap, contents destroyed

Most Read