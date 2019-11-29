(Photo: Lindsay Fox/EcigaretteReviewed.com)

Health Canada seizes illegal product from Vernon and Kelowna vape shops

Around $1M worth of product seized: Interior Health Tobacco Enforcement officer

Health Canada inspectors have seized vaping products at specialty stores in Vernon and Kelowna, the department confirmed in an email to the Vernon Morning Star Friday.

“Health Canada takes non-compliance with the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA) very seriously and has a robust compliance and enforcement plan to verify industry compliance with prohibitions on the sale and promotion of vaping products,” the department said.

Health Canada did not disclose the name of the specialty vaping business or offer estimates of the total retail value of the seized products, but Interior Health Tobacco Enforcement officer Emelia Gazsity estimated they seized “probably $1-million worth of product that was illegal.”

“I made a call because I got a complaint about a business that was specifically honing in on kids and they had sent out 875 Facebook requests to kids,” Gazsity said at a public information session at the Vernon Library on Nov. 21.

In response, Health Canada inspectors visited the business’ locations in Vernon and Kelowna approximately four weeks ago, according to Gazsity.

Gazsity said the business’ Facebook requests were specifically targeting high school kids, and their goal was to “bring in multiple flavours for those kids.”

READ MORE: Tobacco Enforcement Officer sets record straight on vaping at Vernon Library

READ MORE: Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

In Friday’s response, Health Canada said its enforcement plan includes inspecting specialty vape shops and convenience stores, and “verifying compliance of company advertising and promoting vaping products for sale on websites and via social media.”

“I’m not wanting to shut down the vaping industry, I really think it has a place as a harm reduction tool,” Gazsity said on Nov. 21. “It’s just what they were doing is promoting to kids and starting to get kids addicted, and that’s not a good thing.”

The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act was enacted in May 2018 to regulate the manufacturing, sale labelling and promotion of tobacco and vaping products, according to Health Canada’s website. The legal framework is geared towards protecting youth from being induced to using vaping products.

“Health Canada shares the concerns of parents, stakeholders, educators and health professionals related to youth use of vaping products in Canada,” the department said, adding it will continue to monitor non-compliance activity to protect youth and others from inducements to use vaping products.

Complaints about a company or retailer’s compliance with the TVPA can be submitted to Health Canada by sending an email to hc.tcp.questions-plt.sc@canada.ca.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges
Next story
Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Just Posted

Absinthe Films premiering new snowboarding movie in Revelstoke tonight

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s opening day is… Continue reading

West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect involved in attempted child-abduction

The incident allegedly happened on Nov. 27 along Cougar Road

2019 Spirit of Revelstoke winners

Almost 50 Revelstokians were recognized this year

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 87 cm for opening tomorrow

Weather forecast is sunny for Saturday

Revelstoke City Council to remove minimum home sizes

They will not be hosting a public hearing about the Zoning Bylaw amendment

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Wet facility a possibility if Kelowna Costco relocation rejected

Victor Projects intends to develop the land regardless if Costco’s relocation is approved

Small North Okanagan businesses up against B.C.’s best

Last day to vote for Sugarbee’s, Bean to Cup, MQN Architecture, Roost Solar, Summit Tiny Homes and Raven Hair Studio

Health Canada seizes illegal product from Vernon and Kelowna vape shops

Around $1M worth of product seized: Interior Health Tobacco Enforcement officer

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

Askew’s donates big to Armstrong, Salmon Arm food banks

Four pallets of non-perishable items were donated to local grocer to pass on to those in need

LETTER: Public solutions needed for surgical wait times

Private surgery centres increase health care costs without providing more positive outcomes

Most Read