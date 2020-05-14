(Pixabay photo)

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

A coalition of public health-care advocates is calling on the British Columbia government to ease a COVID-19-caused surgical backlog through publicly funded solutions, not private clinics.

The BC Health Coalition is concerned the province’s Surgical Renewal Plan could escalate the use of for-profit surgical clinics.

The coalition says the plan to reduce wait times should first offer concrete proposals to ramp up improvements to public systems.

Coalition co-chair Edith MacHattie says using for-profit surgical clinics has the potential to further entrench profit-driven health care in B.C.

She says the wait reduction plan makes what she calls “bold commitments” to expand public operating room hours, but she believes the province must go further.

The coalition wants the health ministry to make full use of public hospital capacity before using private clinics, and to scale up B.C.’s five rapid access clinics doing hip and knee replacements.

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, draining it of resources as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, MacHattie says in a statement.

“This is an opportunity to implement proven innovations that will make our public system stronger and more resilient now and into the future,” she says.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC HealthCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1
Next story
South Okanagan RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle

Just Posted

Train collides with vehicle in Revelstoke

There were no injuries according to government report

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is accused of the sexual assault of one of his passengers in an early morning drop-off on May 26, 2019

Top court rejects Taseko’s appeal on New Prosperity mine rejection

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to a serious late-April crash along Highway 97

Investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light, striking another vehicle

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Investigators believe an SUV turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection

Work paves the way for North Okanagan highway improvements

Vernon, Lumby, Falkland, Enderby, Salmon Arm among $7.2 million in repaving

Most Read