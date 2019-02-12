Hearing delayed for West Kelowna teacher charged with sexual exploitation

The hearing has been delayed until Feb. 28

It is still unclear whether a former Mount Boucherie teacher will go to trial or not on charges of child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and attempting to obstruct justice.

Brad Michael Furman, 29, was scheduled for his arraignment hearing today, the point where a person typically enters a plea of guilty or not guilty.

The hearing has been delayed until Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

In court late last year, his lawyer said there had been some discussions about how the case resolve and that Crown and defence are still going through a large amount of disclosure that forms the potential evidence in the case.

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

