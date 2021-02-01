The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)

Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

A former registered massage therapist with connections to White Rock, Surrey and Penticton is scheduled to face a disciplinary hearing in March in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Leonard (Len) Krekic was suspended from practising as an RMT in B.C. in February of last year.

READ MORE: B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

According to a citation posted to the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. website, the allegations that led to the suspension were in a complaint filed Nov. 21, 2019. In announcing Krekic’s suspension, the college described the allegations as “extremely serious.”

The latest citation – issued in August 2020 – notes a hearing is scheduled for 12 days, starting on March 8, “to inquire into his conduct” in the course of providing massage-therapy services between “about 2009” and November 2019.

It also notes that allegations “are and remain unproven unless admitted by a registrant or determined by the Discipline Committee.”

The citation lists six patients and details numerous allegations of “inappropriate and unprofessional conduct,” including non-consensual touching, failure to provide appropriate disrobing options, making inappropriate statements or inquiries of a personal nature and engaging in inappropriate and unprofessional communications with a patient.

It also notes a breach of an order issued April 5, 2019 that required him to, among other things, inform CMTBC immediately of any new locations where he was providing massage-therapy services and failing to have a chaperone present at all times during the consultation, assessment, examination or treatment of a female patient.

College officials confirmed Thursday (Jan. 28) that Krekic “was practicing and/or residing” at the locations listed on the citation at the time the alleged conduct occurred.

Registrar and CEO Eric Wredenhagen said he could not comment on specifically where the alleged behaviour took place, as that information is not currently public.

Wredenhagen said Krekic resigned his CMTBC registration in October 2020.

An online search shows Krekic listed as being available for ‘fascial stretch therapy’ bookings at a South Surrey wellness centre.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
