The heat is expected to continue in Revelstoke today. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)

Heat wave continues in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly sunny. High 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clearing this evening. Low 15.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed, reduced speed zones 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions, lane closures and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Single lane alternating traffic.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary. Expect speed reductions.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Mowing between Denny’s Way and Shelter Bay Provincial Pk. Watch for a slow moving vehicle.

Maintenance between Shelter Bay FSR and Blanket Creek FSR. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

South Teepee, south of Cranbrook, 35 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Weaver Creek, west of Cranbrook, 0.3 Ha, unknown cause.

Jansen Creek, north of Creston, 5.3 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Hellroaring Creek, south of Salmo, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Toronto Creek, north of Grand Forks, 0.8 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Glover Creek, north of Grand Forks, 0.02 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

For more information see the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

 

