Heavy downpour and thunder expected for Okanagan Valley

Vernon and Kelowna will be affected by the weather system coming from the north.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected for the Okanagan Valley on June 27. (Pixabay image)

Heavy downpours are expected in the Central and North Okanagan, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

Both Vernon and Kelowna will be affected by an air mass which Environment Canada says will become increasingly unstable this afternoon. The weather system caused by a low-pressure system moving in from the north is expected to cause thunderstorms and drop 10 to 15 millimetres of rain in a short period of time.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings may be issued later today. The weather statement notes that 15 mm of rain in an hour warrants a rainfall warning in the area, and this is enough to cause localized flooding, particularly on sloping terrain.



Severe weather