Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

As the fog sweeps in over the interior of B.C., flights are being cancelled and motorists are being warned of limited visibility on highways.

Kelowna International Airport cancelled more than six arrival flights Thursday morning due to low visibility.

Both arrival and departing flights appear to be either delayed or cancelled until about noon.

DriveBC has issued warnings for Highway 1 in Kamloops, the Shuswap and Revelstoke, as well as Highway 97, Highway 6 and Highway 5 — due to limited visibility on the road.

RELATED: Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Cindy Yu with Environment Canada says the ridge of high pressure mixed with moisture is causing fog to linger in the Central Interior.

“This is really nothing out of the ordinary, weather-wise,” she said. “This upper-level trough that is over the region provided some showers and with the snow still on the ground trying to evaporate, it is creating low-level moisture and that is basically cloud reaching all the way to the ground.”

Yu believes it could take several hours for the fog to erode and the cloud cover to lift from the region.

The increased cloudiness is expected to continue into the weekend due to the upper-level low in the area being cut off from the jet stream in the Pacific.

“There is nothing to push the system out of the way and with this instability we will have a chance of showers here and there,” Yu said. “Really there isn’t a whole lot going on.”

She says Environment Canada isn’t forecasting another strong system to move into the area despite a new weather pattern forming over the Pacific.

“For the next five to seven days there isn’t a whole lot (to forecast), this upper trough that is over the region brings instability that is embedded in this cold air and eventually will just dissipate on its own in the form of rain.”

While many municipalities in the Okanagan and Shuswap fear rising water levels because of increased snowpack, Yu says Environment Canada does not anticipate any significant precipitation.

RELATED: Increased snowpack, lots of rain boost B.C. flooding risk

“Weather-wise there is nothing to talk about, there is nothing significant about to happen.”

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud
Next story
Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Just Posted

Elizabeth Elliott skates to podium finish at ski nationals

Elliott finishes third in the pursuit, while Beth Granstrom finishes fourth

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

Limited visibility on the highways

DriveBC is reporting fog on both Highways 1 and 23

Needles killer frightened many in our town: BC author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Revelstoke Grizzlies to fight for playoff life in Game 7

Puck drop for final game of series 7 p.m. at the Forum

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea

Former B.C. pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assault charges

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assault, threats

B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals

Trio of organization known as The Greeks unsuccessfully appeal murder convictions

US, France, Germany blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

The leaders said the use of a chemical weapon is “an assault on U.K. sovereignty” and “a breach of international law.”

Trump says he made up facts about trade deficit in meeting with Trudeau

Trump told a fundraiser that after Trudeau told him the U.S. does not have a trade deficit with Canada, he replied, “Wrong, Justin, you do.

Most Read