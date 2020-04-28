A heavy police presence was spotted near the Vernon Okanagan College campus midday Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Google Maps)

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

An unfolding police incident in the area around Okanagan College Vernon Campus resulted in the arrest of at least three suspects Tuesday, April 28.

The suspects failed to stop at a road check established by North Okanagan Traffic Services around midday Tuesday, media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said.

More details will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

“This is an unfolding event and details are limited at this time, however I can report three suspects are in custody thanks to the assistance of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Police Service Dog Section,” Cpl. Halskov said.

READ MORE: KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

READ MORE: Vernon visitor’s centre contract not renewed

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sign threatening to shoot car salesman at Okanagan golf course censored
Next story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 60% of patients have recovered

Just Posted

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

JABC programs for Grades 3-12 now available online

The organization offers financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship resources

From the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce: 2020 vision-through the lens of adaption

Stacey Brensrud shares resources for businesses impacted by COVID-19

Liam’s Lowdown: COVID-19 has made life ‘simple’

Under the pandemic, I feel more connected to my neighbours

Revelstoke’s LUNA and Street Fest postponed due to COVID-19

Arts council is looking at another date for LUNA

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Fundraising effort underway, public also asked for help replacing items lost

Failed break-in attempt at Kelowna Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

Most Read