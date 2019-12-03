Possible shots fired, heavy police presence in Falkland

Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold

Highway 97 is closed near Falkland due to a police incident at Westwold Station Road.

“Police have the suspects after many shots fired in a field in Westwold,” one local reported on Facebook.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold and no detour is available.

“Please make alternate travel plans,” RCMP said.

fb

There are reports of approximately a dozen RCMP vehicles and a helicopter in the area.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

READ MORE: Hollywood member injured on Okanagan set of new Ron Perlman movie

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies win two

They played Sicamous and Creston last weekend

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Environment Canada is calling for up to 40 cm

Avalanche control work scheduled for tomorrow in the Revelstoke area

Drive BC says the highway will be closed intermittently on Dec. 3

Give the gift of fun activities this holiday season

Holiday fundraiser for Revelstoke’s Youth Access Fund on at the community centre

Shred Kelly playing Traverse Friday night

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Looks like it’s going to snow… Continue reading

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Hollywood crew member injured on Okanagan set of new Ron Perlman movie

Hellboy star shaken following incident: TMZ

Possible shots fired, heavy police presence in Falkland

Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

New U.S. owners for SilverStar

North Okanagan ski resort acquired by Utah-based POWDR

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Most Read