Heavy rain coming to the Okanagan, more flooding possible

Environment Canada’s special weather statement says heavy rain is expected into Saturday night

Heavy rain is on the way to the Okanagan.

Environment Canada has placed the Okanagan under a special weather statement starting on Friday and going into Saturday night. Heavy showers coming to the region could cause new flooding, and current flooding to become a larger problem. Because of the melting snowpack, heavy mudslides are also possible.

The precipitation is expected to be heavy at times when it arrives Friday morning and will intensify Friday afternoon with the chance of thunderstorms.

The areas most heavily affected are supposed to be the Central and South Okanagan, including Kelowna and Penticton, Arrow Lakes, and Highway 3.

It’s unknown the amount of rain that is expected.

