Heavy smoke in South Okanagan from Thomas Creek wildfire

As of Thursday afternoon, July 15, the Thomas Creek fire is considered out of control and now spread across over 5,000 hectares.

The wildfire exploded to 5,000 ha from an estimated 1,500 ha in one day Wednesday, July 14. The Penticton fire department was called about what people thought was a new fire yesterday.

On Thursday afternoon, the size of the interface fire is still 5,000 ha but they may be updated once the smoke clears more.

Five thousand hectares is equivalent to 12,355 acres or 50 square kilometres.

The wildfire does not currently pose an imminent risk to structures but 704 properties remain on evacuation alert, said BC Wildfire Services.

Thirty-three personnel and four helicopters continue to work in the vicinity of the fire. Two helicopters working the Thomas Creek fire went to help the Brenda Creek fire that erupted last night.

Planned ignitions between the fireguard and the fire perimeter are ongoing to help eliminate available fuels, said BC Wildfire.

RDOS is asking to avoid the area from Heritage Hills to Skaha Estates, including Eastside Road, McLean Creek Road, Ponderosa Point and Skaha Lake, due to ongoing fire operations. This includes all hiking trails and travelling traffic. An Area Restriction Notice issued by BCWS remains in effect until further notice.

Boaters and pleasure craft operators are reminded to avoid Skaha Lake to allow aircrews to conduct operations involving water tenders safely. The Okanagan Falls boat launch is closed until further notice in order to support BCWS fire suppression efforts.

The city of Penticton just issued a press relase asking boaters to stay off Skaha Lake.

The smell of smoke is very heavy in the air in the South Okanagan on Thursday.

It’s hot and smoky and Environment Canada says that’s likely going to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wildfire smoke has led to a special air quality statement, which is in effect for the entire Okanagan.

