Heavy smoke settles into the valley as wildfires continue to burn

Operations on the wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre are impacted by low visibility

As wildfires continue to blaze throughout communities in the Kamloops Fire Centre, clouds of smoke still hover over the valley.

A change in weather is the culprit for the looming smoke that has settled in, and crept into residents homes. The heavy smoke is also affecting BC Wildfire Service’s operations to extinguish the wildfires due to low visibility, some helicopters are grounded and accurate mapping is inaccessible.

Related: Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Another storm of lightning sparked 40 new fires in the Kamloops fire centre; 27 believed to be caused by lightning at this time. Investigators believe that others will soon be classified as lightning caused as well. There are 36 spot sized fires, less than 0.01 hectares which is typical of lightning storms.

The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire located west of West Kelowna remains at 550 hectares and experienced no growth overnight. The wildfire is now being reported as 75 per cent guarded and fire fighters were aided by some rain.

Related:Wildfire north of Okanagan Connector has no growth overnight

Snowy Mountain, 14 kilometers south of Keremeos, remains the largest wildfire in the region at an estimated 13,359 hectares.

“We definitely know it is still continuing to grow,” said Fire Information officer Noelle Kekula, adding they are putting the priority on parts of the fire that might threaten life or property. “Resources are really stretched right now.”

The BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team is working alongside the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources due to the fire’s close proximity to the border.

Related:Fighting Snowy Mountain wildfire becomes international effort

Juliet Creek continues to burn at 600 hectares, releasing heavy smoke into the air. An evacuation order is in place for properties in the Murray Lake area. The smoke is impacting visibility for firefighters and operations.

At the Harris Creek wildfire, 16 kilometres south of Lumby is approximately 508 hectares. The containment line has been completed to limit the spread to the west and into a slide are south into the Graystokes Provincial Park. Crews continue to mop up and extend their guards along the southwest side of the fire.

—-with files from Steve Kidd

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn
Next story
U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

Just Posted

Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Inversion layer trapping wildfire smoke

BC Wildfire calls Saturday a win

Lightning sparks 41 new blazes in Kamloops District

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Lightning ignites 21 new fires across Kamloops Fire Centre

Fifteen of those fires sparked within Okanagan Valley

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

Pilot John Sessions was giving rides in a vintage 1930s airliner at the airport in Abbotsford.

Heavy smoke settles into the valley as wildfires continue to burn

Operations on the wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre are impacted by low visibility

‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’

Dwayne Johnson thanked BC Lions head coach Wally Buono for cutting him from the CFL

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Shuswap bank destroyed by fire

Blaze started early Aug. 12 in ATM entrance area of RBC Royal Bank in Chase, police investigating

Heavy smoke visible from Juliet Creek wildfire

Evacuation order still in place for properties near Murray Lake

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

Most Read