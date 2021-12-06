A snow plow heading north on Highway 97 in Kaleden Monday morning. (DriveBC)

A snow plow heading north on Highway 97 in Kaleden Monday morning. (DriveBC)

Heavy snowfall causing horrible driving conditions in South Okanagan

Plows are having a hard time keeping up to the heavy snow

Heavy snowfall is making for poor driving conditions along the major highways in South Okanagan.

People are reporting that Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton has very poor visibility and the roads haven’t been plowed or the plow can’t keep up to the heavy snow.

Highway 97 at the Highway 3A junction is being reported as very slippery conditions. Drivers have commented on social media that there was a three vehicle pile up at the look out in that area heading north around 7:15 a.m.

A semi was stuck trying to go up Waterman hill north of OK Falls.

As of 7:50 a.m., School District 67 has not put out anything to indicate there are any school closures. It also appears all buses are running.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day.

READ ALSO: Ticks still active in winter

Snow

Previous story
MPs on finance committee ready for review of Liberals’ latest pandemic aid package
Next story
Federal government says Canada border testing contracts worth up to $631 million

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Forum erupted as Brandon Gallo netted the overtime winner to give the Grizzlies a hard-fought win on Saturday (Dec. 4). (Matt Timmins)
Revelstoke Grizzlies play back-to-back in front of their parents and packed crowd

Valley First has donated between $10,000 and $25,000 to four different organizations as part of its Simple Generosity program. (Contributed)
Credit union cash helps Okanagan businesses

Approximately 624 BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous were without power Monday morning, Dec. 6, 2021. (BC Hydro image)
Power out for BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous

A firefighter sprays water on the flames of a derelict building which was lit ablaze as part of a training exercise involving the Malakwa, Sicamous and Swansea Point fire departments on March 26, 2017. (File photo)
Two Shuswap fire chiefs take unpaid leave of absence in response to CSRD vaccine mandate