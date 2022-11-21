Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (Drive BC)

Heavy snowfall forecasted from Shuswap to Rogers Pass

Special weather statements in effect for Columbia, North Thompson, Shuswap, and Rogers Pass

Parts of the Interior are expected to see heavy snowfall over the next 24 hours.

Heavy snowfall is expected to fall in the Cariboo, North Columbia, North Thompson, West Columbia, and Shuswap regions, as well as on the stretch of Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific frontal system moving across the Interior will bring light to heavy snowfall tonight (Nov. 21) through Tuesday (Nov. 22). Snow is expected to intensify late tonight and will persist through tomorrow, tapering off into flurries in the evening.

Snow accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected in some areas, with reduced visibility due to heavy snowfall.

Environment Canada added that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Visit drivebc.ca for road conditions.

READ MORE: Living wage in Revelstoke increases by 21 % since last year

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies get a win at home against Beaver Valley Nitehawks

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstokeSicamous

Previous story
BREAKING: Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum found not guilty of public mischief

Just Posted

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (Drive BC)
Heavy snowfall forecasted from Shuswap to Rogers Pass

The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers (bottom, right) meet the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL’s Grey Cup championship for the first time since 1950 today, Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. Pacific in Regina. (Black Press)
Bombers favoured by six on Grey Cup Sunday

Ski hills, including Apex Ski Resort near Penticton, are preparing for the coming downhill ski season. (Contributed)
QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?

The Grizzlies are up to 13 wins this season. (Myles Williamson)
Revelstoke Grizzlies get a win at home against Beaver Valley Nitehawks