Heavy snowfall on the way for West Columbia

Snow will accumulate up to 40 cm in parts of the region

Residents and travellers in the West Columbia region will be hit with heavy snow over the coming days, with Environment Canada issuing a winter storm warning for the area

Starting overnight tonight (Jan. 5) until Friday (Jan. 7), snowfall in the North Columbia, Kinbasket, and West Columbia regions will accumulate to 30 cm due to a low pressure system moving into the area.

Those travelling on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers pass should expect snowfall of up to 40 cm on the roads for that period.

Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

According to Environment Canada, accumulating snow will make travel difficult, with reduced visibility due to heavy snowfall. Those walking or driving in affected areas should take extra precautions.

Environment Canada says weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

