Highway 1 at Hwy 23 in Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Heavy snowfall to continue for Revelstoke, more to come tomorrow

Snowfall warning in effect for West Columbia region, including Revelstoke

A snowfall warning is currently in effect today (Jan. 31) for the West Columbia area, which includes Revelstoke.

According to Environment Canada snowfall of up to 25 cm is expected throughout the day, tapering off in the afternoon.

A Pacific frontal system sitting over the Interior spread roughly 12 cm of snow overnight and will continue to spread heavy snow across the region with an additional 10 cm expected.

Environment Canada added that another system is expected to sweep through Revelstoke on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

Snowfall conditions could make travel difficult in some locations. Check DriveBC for updates before heading out.

READ MORE: What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today

READ MORE: 2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier battles conditions

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeSnow

Previous story
2,272 people died from poisoned drug supply in B.C. in 2022: coroner

Just Posted

Highway 1 at Hwy 23 in Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Heavy snowfall to continue for Revelstoke, more to come tomorrow

Buzz Lightyear
Morning Start: The voice behind Buzz Lightyear

Laura Shaver, back left, speaks at a gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. British Columbia is introducing a policy of decriminalization on Tuesday as part of what it says is an overall plan in its fight against overdose deaths from illicit drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today

(Photo by Hywell Williams/Contributed by Revelstoke Mountain Resort)
PHOTOS: 2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier battles conditions