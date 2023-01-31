Heavy snowfall to continue for Revelstoke, more to come tomorrow

A snowfall warning is currently in effect today (Jan. 31) for the West Columbia area, which includes Revelstoke.

According to Environment Canada snowfall of up to 25 cm is expected throughout the day, tapering off in the afternoon.

A Pacific frontal system sitting over the Interior spread roughly 12 cm of snow overnight and will continue to spread heavy snow across the region with an additional 10 cm expected.

Environment Canada added that another system is expected to sweep through Revelstoke on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

Snowfall conditions could make travel difficult in some locations. Check DriveBC for updates before heading out.

❄️ SNOW ❄️

New Snow: 7cm

24 Hours: 7cm

48 Hours: 8cm

Ripper Chair temp: -15

Subpeak temp: -17

Wind: 16km/h

Full Report➡️ https://t.co/xWdpHUVy6R#yesrevelstoke #revelstoked pic.twitter.com/FfNnZoMWWE — Revelstoke Mountain Resort (@revelstokemtn) January 31, 2023

READ MORE: What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today

READ MORE: 2023 Revelstoke IFSA Qualifier battles conditions

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeSnow