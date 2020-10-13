A snowfall last year in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

It appears old man winter might be coming to Revelstoke.

There is a snowfall warning for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass in the Revelstoke Area.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snow is expected in the city this morning, however snow level should rise to 1,400 metres by the afternoon.

Environment Canada says a strong frontal system will cross the province today. Up to 30 cm of snow is expected in the area by tomorrow.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort reported it got at least 27 cm of snow over the weekend.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman returns home after being missing for 18 hours

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

UPDATE: Woman returns home after being missing for 18 hours

Her family worried as she has post partum depression

Diphtheria outbreak affected Summerland in 1911

Contagious bacterial infection had 10 per cent fatality rate

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

Man dies after Sunday afternoon crash in Salmon Arm

A Sorrento man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene

Rescue at Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna

A mountain biker reportedly broke her ankle on the trail; has been transported to hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crash closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.; traffic stopped in both directions

Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Cyrstal Wood has made it her mission to support fellow survivors

Most Read