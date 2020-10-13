Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

It appears old man winter might be coming to Revelstoke.

There is a snowfall warning for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass in the Revelstoke Area.

Snow is expected in the city this morning, however snow level should rise to 1,400 metres by the afternoon.

Environment Canada says a strong frontal system will cross the province today. Up to 30 cm of snow is expected in the area by tomorrow.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort reported it got at least 27 cm of snow over the weekend.

