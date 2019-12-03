Revelstoke on Dec. 3. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Environment Canada is calling for up to 40 cm

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 10 cm except 15 cm over western sections. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 15 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Tomorrow: Snow ending near noon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. High plus 1.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with snow.

Avalanche control work planned between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 5.4 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Starting t 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Expect a single 20 – minute delay.

West to Sicamous: Blowing snow.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: Limited visibility with snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 14 cm

Base depth: 104 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -3C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Monday

“Hazard may increase throughout the day if the incoming storm arrives earlier than forecast.

Keep an eye for changing conditions today.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Previous story
‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Environment Canada is calling for up to 40 cm

Avalanche control work scheduled for tomorrow in the Revelstoke area

Drive BC says the highway will be closed intermittently on Dec. 3

Give the gift of fun activities this holiday season

Holiday fundraiser for Revelstoke’s Youth Access Fund on at the community centre

Shred Kelly playing Traverse Friday night

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Looks like it’s going to snow… Continue reading

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society to host event remembering the Montreal Massacre

The event is Dec. 6 at Dose at 6:30 p.m.

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Kelowna residents mourn loss of 27-year-old tattoo artist Bethany Saura

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

Most Read