Hedley’s Mascot Mine gets $800,000 lift from COVID relief program

Grant will enable the historic mine to open again for tourists

When the mine reopens for tourists, they are assured the full gold miner experience. (Mascotmine.com photo)

When the mine reopens for tourists, they are assured the full gold miner experience. (Mascotmine.com photo)

The Mascot Mine in Hedley will be open for business once again, with the help of an $800,000 grant from the province.

The grant request was made under a COVID recovery program by the Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

“Upper Similkameen is thrilled with the announcement as we can finally address the long standing concerns around historical preservation, public access and safety at the site. We know that Mascot is a beloved curiosity for many who are familiar with the area, and we hope with this restoration work the public can be welcomed back in a way that will support the protection of this amazing historical site for generations to come,” stated Chief Bonnie Jacobsen.

The mine was closed to tours in 2017.

Related: Hedley residents under do-not-consume-water order due to arsenic levels

Work on the site will begin this spring, and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

The Mascot Gold Mine operated from 1936 to 1949 producing 7.1 tonnes of gold.

The mine buildings were constructed on a cliff almost one kilometre above the valley floor.

A website devoted to the currently defunct tourist attraction describes the area.

“At the height of activity, 130 men worked the Mascot Gold Mine. Many of the single men actually lived at the mine site. A small community was built right on the side of the cliff, complete with a cookhouse, bunkhouse, blacksmith shop, mine offices and mine operation buildings.

“One of the miners remembers life in the clouds: ‘I worked underground at Hedley Mascot for two years, 1940-41. I was making $4.75 a day and my keep. That was good money then. I was single. I lived up on top in the Mascot Mine buildings…We stayed there free of charge.

‘On days off there were lots of things to do in town below and in the surrounding area.

‘Miners and their families enjoyed swimming in the rivers and creeks, fishing, hunting and hiking. There were even baseball and hockey teams, tennis courts and even a golf course.’”

Related: A look back at the Hedley rockslide of 1939

The scope of the restoration is broad. It includes developing a conservation plan, addressing critical repairs and stabilization, building a new parking lot and developing an improved website and enhancing trails and stairs.

The project will be initiated no later than December 31, 2021 and it will be completed before March 31, 2023.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Pastafarian loses Supreme Court fight to wear pirate hat in driver’s licence photo
Next story
Working to counter racism in Salmon Arm, Shuswap

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)
Police watchdog says North Okanagan RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

The images are of Bald Eagles feeding.
Photos: Birds of prey

Princeton photographer captures compelling photos of a Bald Eagle breakfast

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

HOPE Okanagan’s Stay at Home Gala will raise funds to help serve Kelowna and Vernon’s vulnerable. (HOPE Okanagan)
Non-profit hosts virtual gala to support Okanagan’s vulnerable

HOPE Okanagan wants to raise awareness and support for those struggling in the streets

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

An off-duty Vernon Taxi driver got a 24-hour licence suspension, vehicle towed, after failing a standardized field sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (John E Green - Facebook)
Vernon Taxi towed after driver suspected impaired

Off-duty cab towed from McDonald’s drive-thru early Tuesday morning

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

Most Read