A Topflight helicopter will drop golf balls on a target in Summerland on Nov. 7 as a fundraiser for Agur Lake Camp. Raffle tickets are now being sold for the event. (Black Press file photo)

Helicopter ball drop fundraiser to support Agur Lake Camp

Event on Nov. 7 will assist barrier-free camp west of Summerland

The Agur Lake Camp Society will hold a helicopter ball drop fundraiser to support the camp for next year.

The helicopter ball drop, presented by Summerland Timber Mart, will be held on Nov. 7. Helicopter services are donated by Topflight.

READ ALSO: Golf tournament raises more than $20,000 for Agur Lake Camp

READ ALSO: Nixdorf provides funding to Agur Lake Camp

Raffle tickets are being sold, with ticket numbers corresponding to a numbered golf ball. On Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. the golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter onto a target at the Dale Meadows Sports Complex in Summerland.

The winners of three cash prizes, of $2,000, $1,000 and $500, will be determined by which balls land closest to the target.

The funds will benefit Agur Lake Camp, British Columbia’s only barrier-free wilderness camp. The camp, west of Summerland, has wheelchair accessible cabins, docks, trails, picnic pavilion and fire pit area.

Raffle tickets for the draw can be purchased at Summerland Timber Mart, the Agur Lake Camp office or online at agurlakecamp.ca.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers
Next story
Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Just Posted

No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

The resort noted the plans are preliminary and could change

Nelson man missing after vehicle left abandoned in Galena Bay ferry line up

Police looking for anyone with information to come forward in search of Rodney Hawkins

Revelstoke mayor addresses anti-Hay Rd. development pamphlet

The pamphlet calls for people to oppose the Hay Rd. development and calls for responsible planning

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

Tourism Revelstoke calling on province to support tourism industry recovery

According to the letter the tourism industry has taken a huge hit because of COVID-19 regulations

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

B.C. Culture Days perfomance highlights similarities between African, Syilx cultures

“The Bird Who Forgot How To Sing” is part of B.C. Culture Days

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

WATCH: Okanagan youth put film skills to the COVID test

Telus Storyhive and Reel Youth launch videos created during quarantine

Helicopter ball drop fundraiser to support Agur Lake Camp

Event on Nov. 7 will assist barrier-free camp west of Summerland

Most Read