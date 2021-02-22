A thief took off with a $3,000 ultrasound, irreplaceable charm bracelet and many other items from two Lake Country businesses Feb. 11. (Surveillance image)

A thief took off with a $3,000 ultrasound, irreplaceable charm bracelet and many other items from two Lake Country businesses Feb. 11. (Surveillance image)

Help sought for Okanagan business hit by theft

Counselling clinic one of two victims in Feb. 11 crime, suspect being sought

An Okanagan woman who has helped many families and individuals with her counselling services is now in need of some help herself.

Wanda Sexton owns Neon Counselling in Lake Country. But the local businesswoman has been hit hard.

“First, the COVID pandemic diminished her client base. Wanda had to adapt her business to online services only for those who still had benefits/jobs,” former client Donna Kirsch said. “Then a major surgery came along with a three-month estimated recovery period. Now her beloved business was broken into on Feb. 11.”

Thieves took off with an Epson scanner, Epson projector, projector screen, laminator, iPad Bluetooth stereo, digital photo frame, Nest security cameras, iPad keyboard, an essential oil diffuser, printer inks, two pearl necklaces and identification.

But most missed is her mom’s irreplaceable charm bracelet, which her parents had added to for 40 years.

“If the person sees this… please just give back my charm bracelet. Keep everything else. Mail it to me. Drop it off. Private message me. Anything,” Sexton pleaded.

With barely any income coming in, and limited insurance to cover the theft, client Kirsch has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Sexton under the title Help Wanda at Neon Counseling. Here: https://gofund.me/8bfa7576.

“Her services are far-reaching and needed now more than ever as people deal with pandemic stress financially, emotionally and physically,” Kirsch said.

“Let’s rally together and show Wanda that there are many good people who care about her and her business. Every donation, big and small will not only help Wanda get back on her feet but will possibly help someone you know in the future!”

The counselling clinic, which is on the second floor of the Hill Road professional building, was one of two businesses stolen from Feb. 11.

A third-floor clinic was also broken into, sometime between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m. and among the items stolen was a $3,000 ultrasound machine.

The Chattanooga TranSport portable ultrasound was taken along with a box of pinkish-purple gloves and an Asus computer tower, all in a wicker basket.

The door to the professional building was apparently left open by someone, which is how the thief gained access to the businesses.

Anyone with tips that could help solve this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: $3K ultrasound machine stolen from Lake Country clinic

READ MORE: Okanagan skaters urged to stay off ice

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
