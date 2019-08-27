High 26 for Revelstoke today

The view from atop Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park near Revelstoke. (Ken Sedore/File photo)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 11.

Conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. Expect minor delays.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. Expect speed reductions, flag persons or lane changes.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary. Expect speed reductions, flag persons, lane changes and width reduction.

Road maintenance work between Donald Bridge and Donald FSR. Lane Closure.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highwya 23 south to the ferry: No planned construction.

