High 27 in Revelstoke today

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 27 degrees today. (File photo)

Road conditions and construction:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mponday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

Forecast today from Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. Fog patches early this morning. High 27. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 9.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Copper Creek, north of Kimberley-0.02 Ha, under control. Suspected to be human caused.

Teepee Rd south of Jaffray-0.2 Ha, being held. Suspected to be human caused.

Mount Mahon, east of Creston-1.1 Ha, under control. Suspected to be human caused.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.