High 30 for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today Sunny. High 30. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 14.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from Drive BC:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. Expect minor delays.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zone, flag persons for any barrier concrete movements or lane changes.

Electrical maintenance between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. 8 p.m.-7 a.m. Single lane alternating traffic, lane changes and traffic control.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Highway 1 west: Mowing between Malakwa Loop Rd and Back Rd for 45.3 km. Watch for a slow moving vehicle.

Highway 23 north: Utility work between Maley Rd and Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 south: Upper Arrow Lakes ferry eastbound one sailing wait.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Birch Creek, north of Revelstoke near Mica Dam, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Encampment Creek, north of Revelstoke near Mica Dam, 0.03 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Hellroaring FSR east of Trail, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

South Lemon Creek, north of Nelson, 0.1 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Whatshan Peak, southwest of Nakusp, 0.1 Ha, unknown cause.

For more information see B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

