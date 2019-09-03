Rescue at Crawford Falls

VIDEO: Emergency crews rescue two hikers, dog stuck near Kelowna waterfalls

Kelowna emergency crews prepare to rescue injured hiker

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

Fire crews worked quickly to rescue two women and a dog stranded on a ledge at the eastside of Canyon Falls Tuesday afternoon.

One firefighter was spotted giving the dog water along the trail near Fawn Run Court just after 1:45 p.m. Crews were still working to bring the two hikers to safety.

A firefighter is seen giving a dog water at Canyon Falls in Kelowna, B.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 after rescuing two hikers and the dog stuck on a ledge. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Emergency crews are in verbal contact with two women who are sitting on a ledge at the Eastside of Canyon Falls.

The women have been told to remain in place until crews can reach them. Crews have yet to visual locate the two hikers.

———————

Emergency crews are scene at Canyon Falls for a high angle rescue of an injured hiker.

The hiker is reported to be on the eastside of Canyon Falls. Firefighters spotted the victim and several other hikers on a ledge and have told them to sit still until rescue crews can access them.

A gator might be used to rescue the hiker.

The terrain through the park is steep and has two waterfalls.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unidentified human remains found in Mount Seymour backcountry

Just Posted

Tourism Revelstoke hires new media and events coordinator

Robyn Goldsmith moved to Revelstoke four years ago

FortisBC proposing rate subsidy for Revelstoke propane users

Residential properties could save an average of $407 a year

UPDATE: Single lane traffic east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 due to accident

DriveBC is reporting extreme congestion

New toilet installed at Echo Bay climbing area by Revelstoke Climbers Access Society

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society has installed a urine diverting toilet for… Continue reading

What you need to know before going to Woodstoke

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting a music event Saturday Sept. 7

VIDEO: North Okanagan plant thief caught on camera

A kind gesture from a neighbourhood boy brings happy ending to tale

Unidentified human remains found in Mount Seymour backcountry

Coroner is investigating the cause of death

Six stolen bikes recovered from Okanagan house known to police

RCMP follow up report of four stolen BMX bikes at residence known to house stolen property, find all plus two more

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

VIDEO: Emergency crews rescue two hikers, dog stuck near Kelowna waterfalls

Kelowna emergency crews prepare to rescue injured hiker

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Most Read