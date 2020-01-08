I think there’s a car under there…Yesterday’s storm dumped well over 30 cm in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

High avalanche danger near Revelstoke

Parks Canada advises skiers to go to the ski hill instead of backcountry

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

A Pacific frontal system will spread significant moisture across the Columbia and Elk Valley regions on Tuesday. Consequently, snow will become heavy at times in the morning and last through Tuesday night. At this time accumulations are expected to reach 25 cm over a 24 hour period. The snow is forecast to end Wednesday morning.

Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Snow at times heavy. Amount possibly reaching 15 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Road cleared. Expect delays.

West to Sicamous: Road cleared. Expect delays.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 26 cm

Base depth: 244 cm

Season total: 620 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Go to the ski hill today! 70cm overnight has caused a natural avalanche cycle that is continuing with strong S’ly winds.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

For more information visit Parks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden
Next story
RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

Just Posted

High avalanche danger near Revelstoke

Parks Canada advises skiers to go to the ski hill instead of backcountry

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Big dump: December’s snowfall near Revelstoke record breaking

Last month was the snowiest on record at Three Valley Gap on Highway 1

Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Two half-million-dollar Lotto Max tickets sold in south central Interior

Two tickets for $500,000 sold in south central Interior

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Most Read