High avalanche danger near Revelstoke

Parks Canada advises skiers to go to the ski hill instead of backcountry

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

A Pacific frontal system will spread significant moisture across the Columbia and Elk Valley regions on Tuesday. Consequently, snow will become heavy at times in the morning and last through Tuesday night. At this time accumulations are expected to reach 25 cm over a 24 hour period. The snow is forecast to end Wednesday morning.

Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Snow at times heavy. Amount possibly reaching 15 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Road cleared. Expect delays.

West to Sicamous: Road cleared. Expect delays.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 26 cm

Base depth: 244 cm

Season total: 620 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Go to the ski hill today! 70cm overnight has caused a natural avalanche cycle that is continuing with strong S’ly winds.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

For more information visit Parks Canada