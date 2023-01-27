Harley David Gillies. (RCMP/Submitted)

Harley David Gillies. (RCMP/Submitted)

High-risk offender wanted after knife threat in Kelowna

Harley David Gillies also stole victim’s cell phone and keys

Have you seen Harley David Gillies?

The 45-year-old man has been issued a warrant for his arrest by Kelowna RCMP after a domestic violence incident where he is suspected to have assaulted a woman, threatened her with a knife and stole her keys and cell phone.

He is previously known to police and is considered a ‘high-risk’ offender.

Gillies is Caucasian, 6’6, 180 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is being charged with:

  • Assault;
  • Assault with a weapon;
  • Uttering threats;
  • Breach of Undertaking;
  • Theft Under $5000.

If you see Gillies, do not approach him. Instead, call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-42887, or call Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Human bones found in Kamloops belong to missing Kelowna man

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room
Next story
Family of Tyre Nichols pleads for calm as U.S. braces for ‘horrifying’ video evidence

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned on Highway 1.
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

(Justin Timberlake/Facebook)
Morning Start: How NSYNC got their name

Thee Retro Review, special publication from the Revelstoke Review, celebrates the 134 year history of print media in our community. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Retro Review: The storied history of print media in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s Alexandra Luxmoore at the Junior World Ski Championship Trials in Prince George, BC. (Photo by Caledonia Nordic Ski Club)
Three Revelstoke Nordic skiers heading to Junior World Ski Championships to represent Canada