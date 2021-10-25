Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

‘High-risk’ police incident unfolding near downtown Kelowna

Weapons complaint prompts large police presence in Pandosy area

The Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off a section of Pandosy Street as officers respond to what police are calling a “high-risk incident” after a man was reportedly spotted with a weapon in the area.

Mounties flooded the 1900-block of Pandosy around 5 p.m, determining the suspect was in a nearby residence.

Pandosy is currently closed from Lake Avenue to Elliot Avenue and the RCMP is requesting the public stay away from the area.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained, and we do not believe there is an active threat to the community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team is reportedly on scene.

More to come.

