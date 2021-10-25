‘High-risk’ police incident unfolding near downtown Kelowna

Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off a section of Pandosy Street as officers respond to what police are calling a “high-risk incident” after a man was reportedly spotted with a weapon in the area.

Mounties flooded the 1900-block of Pandosy around 5 p.m, determining the suspect was in a nearby residence.

Police have closed a stretch of Pandosy Street — Elliot Ave to Lake Ave — as they deal with an ongoing 'high-risk' incident. Man was reported to police wielding a weapon in the area around 5 p.m. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/IPcR25XBTO — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 26, 2021

Pandosy is currently closed from Lake Avenue to Elliot Avenue and the RCMP is requesting the public stay away from the area.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained, and we do not believe there is an active threat to the community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team is reportedly on scene.

