‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion

Three men in custody, charges include break and enter, robbery, firearms offences

An RCMP Tactical Armoured Vehicle similar to the one pictured was used in the ‘high risk’ execution of search warrants in Salmon Arm on Jan. 7. (File photo)

The men arrested Jan. 7 in Salmon Arm in what police described as a “high risk” search face charges in what appears to have been a home invasion.

Two men were arrested via the search warrant Tuesday with a third already in custody.

Charges differ for the three suspects with Sheldon Odd, 27, of Salmon Arm, facing five counts including weapons charges. Odd was already in custody on Jan. 7 on an unrelated issue.

All the charges stem from an incident on Dec. 28, according to court records.

Odd, along with Levi Eden, 28, also from Salmon Arm, and Jesse Woodsford, 39, from Canoe, are all charged with breaking and entering a house in Canoe and committing a theft.

Odd and Eden are also charged with two other counts: using a firearm to rob a person and using a shotgun in connection with a break and enter.

Read more: Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Read more: Man jailed who stole from vehicles at Salmon Arm trailer park

Read more: Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Odd alone is charged with two other counts: pointing a firearm, whether loaded or unloaded, at three people, as well as possessing a firearm without a licence.

The three men remain in custody.

A news release from the RCMP on Jan. 7 stated: “The Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) was deployed to Salmon Arm today to assist with a pair of high risk warrant executions at properties located in the 400-block of 22nd Street N.E. and the 1300-block of 30th Street S.E.”

Police used an armoured vehicle in the operation and said the warrants were related to an ongoing criminal investigation led by Salmon Arm RCMP.



marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter